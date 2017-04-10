Mayor Teresa Tomlinson discusses policing in Columbus

In August 2016 Mayor Teresa Tomlinson and city created a link on the Columbus Consolidation Government website relating to police policy Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson was re-elected to office in 2014, and at the time expressed no intention of running for office in the future. The Ledger-Enquirer has confirmed that she is now considering a run for state office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.