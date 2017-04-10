Man shot, killed in Columbus apartment
A man was shot and killed late Tuesday in a Columbus apartment on Adair Avenue, Columbus Police Maj. Gil Slouchick said in a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|2 hr
|Kelly
|1,551
|Word Association (May '15)
|2 hr
|Kelly
|977
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|5 hr
|Victor Hugo
|4,773
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|5 hr
|Victor Hugo
|1,036
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|5 hr
|Victor Hugo
|3,490
|Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13)
|11 hr
|Fort Collins Prog...
|71
|Just when you thought winter was over in Columb...
|11 hr
|Victor Hugo
|15
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC