Man pleads not guilty to rape charge during party at Super 8 hotel
During a night that included smoking marijuana and plenty of Xanax for room guests, a Columbus man pleaded not guilty to raping a woman on March 20 at the Super 8 Columbus Airport hotel on Warms Springs Road. Dalvin Lamar Hudgins, 20, was taken into custody on Tuesday and held in the Muscogee County Jail.
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|1 hr
|Vic Hugo
|5,034
|Feardevil novel by Lillian Owl (Sep '11)
|1 hr
|Vic Hugo
|24
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|1 hr
|Vic Hugo
|1,136
|Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13)
|1 hr
|Vic Hugo
|86
|Jay Hinkle Benefit Concert now November 3rd (Sep '13)
|4 hr
|Kelly
|11
|Electric City Life Article
|4 hr
|Kelly
|12
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ...
|4 hr
|Kelly
|5
