Man pleads not guilty to rape charge during party at Super 8 hotel

During a night that included smoking marijuana and plenty of Xanax for room guests, a Columbus man pleaded not guilty to raping a woman on March 20 at the Super 8 Columbus Airport hotel on Warms Springs Road. Dalvin Lamar Hudgins, 20, was taken into custody on Tuesday and held in the Muscogee County Jail.

