Man asks 'you want some of this' before allegedly exposing himself to girl
A Columbus man allegedly exposed himself to an underage girl Wednesday night at the Krystal drive-thru on Victory Drive, authorities said. Elijwua Rashee Palmer, 25, was arrested in the 2900 block of Ramsey Road and charged with public indecency.
