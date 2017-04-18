Man asks 'you want some of this' befo...

Man asks 'you want some of this' before allegedly exposing himself to girl

A Columbus man allegedly exposed himself to an underage girl Wednesday night at the Krystal drive-thru on Victory Drive, authorities said. Elijwua Rashee Palmer, 25, was arrested in the 2900 block of Ramsey Road and charged with public indecency.

