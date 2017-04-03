Man accused of cracking 2-year-olda s skull takes stand in murder trial
Closing arguments in the murder trial of Randall Guy Keller began Tuesday in a Columbus courtroom. Keller,31, is charged with murder and first-degree child cruelty in the death of two-year-old William Powell.
