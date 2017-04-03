Man accused of cracking 2-year-olda s...

Man accused of cracking 2-year-olda s skull takes stand in murder trial

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Closing arguments in the murder trial of Randall Guy Keller began Tuesday in a Columbus courtroom. Keller,31, is charged with murder and first-degree child cruelty in the death of two-year-old William Powell.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Columbus NAACP opposes controversial alternativ... 8 hr Stanley 1
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 8 hr Stanley 918
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 8 hr Stanley 4,633
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 9 hr Vic Hugo 1,465
Word Association (May '15) 14 hr Will Dockery 895
Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08) Mon General Zod 3,451
News Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ... Apr 1 Will Dockery 35
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Muscogee County was issued at April 05 at 6:03AM EDT

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Oakland
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,623 • Total comments across all topics: 280,064,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC