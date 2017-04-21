Love was in the air at the 2017 Ameri...

Love was in the air at the 2017 American Cancer Society Relay for Life

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

The annual walk to honor cancer survivors, remember loved ones lost to the disease and raise money for research drew a few thousand people to A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium for an evening of camaraderie and celebration During closing arguments, the prosecution connected the dots in what he called "gang justice" in the March 2016 shooting death of Anthony Meredith at Peachtree Mall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 21 min Will Dockery 1,721
Electric City Life Article 2 hr Will Dockery 152
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 4 hr Victor Hugo 5,308
Word Association (May '15) 4 hr Victor Hugo 1,119
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 4 hr Victor Hugo 1,353
News Belk, Bass Pro Shops, Costco possible good fits... 4 hr Victor Hugo 21
News Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13) 4 hr Bulb failure 115
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,745 • Total comments across all topics: 280,678,928

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC