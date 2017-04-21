Love was in the air at the 2017 American Cancer Society Relay for Life

The annual walk to honor cancer survivors, remember loved ones lost to the disease and raise money for research drew a few thousand people to A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium for an evening of camaraderie and celebration During closing arguments, the prosecution connected the dots in what he called "gang justice" in the March 2016 shooting death of Anthony Meredith at Peachtree Mall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.