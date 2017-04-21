Love was in the air at the 2017 American Cancer Society Relay for Life
The annual walk to honor cancer survivors, remember loved ones lost to the disease and raise money for research drew a few thousand people to A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium for an evening of camaraderie and celebration During closing arguments, the prosecution connected the dots in what he called "gang justice" in the March 2016 shooting death of Anthony Meredith at Peachtree Mall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|21 min
|Will Dockery
|1,721
|Electric City Life Article
|2 hr
|Will Dockery
|152
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|4 hr
|Victor Hugo
|5,308
|Word Association (May '15)
|4 hr
|Victor Hugo
|1,119
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|4 hr
|Victor Hugo
|1,353
|Belk, Bass Pro Shops, Costco possible good fits...
|4 hr
|Victor Hugo
|21
|Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13)
|4 hr
|Bulb failure
|115
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC