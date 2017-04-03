Looking Back
Thirteen policemen, including one man who had not previously been implicated, were called before Columbus Police Chief C.R. Adair today and given an ultimatum to resign or be fired. Buck Bottling Co., 2301 12th Ave., has become the property of Atlantan Gary Robinson, 29, head of a newly-formed corporation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|2 min
|Stanley
|4,655
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|8 min
|Stanley
|943
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|37 min
|Vic Hugo
|1,481
|Word Association (May '15)
|1 hr
|General Zod
|904
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|4 hr
|Kelly
|36
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|4 hr
|Kelly
|3,452
|Who is your favorite Columbus Topixer? (Jun '13)
|5 hr
|Kelly
|107
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC