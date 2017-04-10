Local civic organization gives youngsters new shoes for Easter
Nearly 1,000 children are expected to go home with a brand new pair of shoes for Easter Sunday as the Controller's Civic and Social, Inc., celebrates its 35th annual event to provide a free pair of new shoes to Head Start centers throughout the Chattahoochee Valley. Easter Seals of Columbus and two Title 1 schools from Phenix City are also participating this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|25 min
|Kelly
|1,565
|Word Association (May '15)
|27 min
|Kelly
|991
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|28 min
|Kelly
|4,820
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|12 hr
|Victor Hugo
|3,492
|Favorite things to do in Columbus
|12 hr
|Victor Hugo
|52
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|12 hr
|Victor Hugo
|1,051
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|Wed
|Victor Hugo
|67
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC