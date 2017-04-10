Local civic organization gives youngsters new shoes for Easter

Nearly 1,000 children are expected to go home with a brand new pair of shoes for Easter Sunday as the Controller's Civic and Social, Inc., celebrates its 35th annual event to provide a free pair of new shoes to Head Start centers throughout the Chattahoochee Valley. Easter Seals of Columbus and two Title 1 schools from Phenix City are also participating this year.

