Let the racist speak at Auburn
It already rented him the venue, for only $700, apparently - which makes you wonder whether it knew who "Richard Spencer" is - then it revoked that reservation, saying he posed too great a threat to public safety. That may be, and it wouldn't be the first time, but that is not the standard for mere speech under the First Amendment.
