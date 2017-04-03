Large-scale oil paintings by Bo Bartlett on view at the Mennello Museum of American Art
The Mennello Museum of American Art is presenting the solo exhibition Bo Bartlett: American Artist. The exhibition, which runs through May 7, presents large-scale oil paintings that are figurative, psychologically imbued, beautifully rendered, and wonderfully sublime by one of the most significant American Realist painters of his generation.
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|37 min
|Vic Hugo
|4,709
|Word Association (May '15)
|38 min
|Vic Hugo
|942
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|39 min
|Vic Hugo
|1,516
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|40 min
|Vic Hugo
|998
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|6 hr
|Victor
|3,475
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|6 hr
|Victor
|58
|Josh Green on Columbus Music
|13 hr
|Victor
|117
