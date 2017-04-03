Large-scale oil paintings by Bo Bartl...

Large-scale oil paintings by Bo Bartlett on view at the Mennello Museum of American Art

The Mennello Museum of American Art is presenting the solo exhibition Bo Bartlett: American Artist. The exhibition, which runs through May 7, presents large-scale oil paintings that are figurative, psychologically imbued, beautifully rendered, and wonderfully sublime by one of the most significant American Realist painters of his generation.

