Lakebottom egg hunt turns chaotic: a It was like when Mufasa got killed in the Lion Kinga

Dust flies as plastic Easter eggs filled with treats fall from a helicopter above the Lakebottom Park track during an Easter celebration sponsored by The Bridge Church Parents lept to social media this week after a chaotic egg drop event at a local park where a helicopter rained down candy-filled plastic eggs in celebration of Easter. "It was awful, I don't even know how to describe it," said Maria Phillips, an egg drop participant and mother of a 2-year-old.

