Judge to decide on insanity plea for woman accused in crash that killed boy
Kathryn Ann Adams, a Columbus woman who thought she was being chased by demons on the night she crashed a stolen car and killed a 7-year-old Phenix City boy in 2015, was in Superior Court for a Tuesday hearing to consider a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity. After hearing more than two hours of testimony from two forensic psychologists, Chief Judge Gil McBride said he will consider state laws and Supreme Court cases within 30 days before returning a decision.
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m...
|6 min
|Bob Perryman
|284
|Favorite things to do in Columbus
|10 min
|Bob Perryman
|73
|Muscogee County School Board decides name of Co...
|1 hr
|White peoples
|3
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|1 hr
|Bob Perryman
|5,006
|Word Association (May '15)
|1 hr
|Bob Perryman
|1,049
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|1 hr
|Bob Perryman
|1,637
|City of Columbus tearing down nightclub, paving...
|1 hr
|Bob Perryman
|13
