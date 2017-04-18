Judge to decide on insanity plea for woman accused in crash that killed boy

Kathryn Ann Adams, a Columbus woman who thought she was being chased by demons on the night she crashed a stolen car and killed a 7-year-old Phenix City boy in 2015, was in Superior Court for a Tuesday hearing to consider a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity. After hearing more than two hours of testimony from two forensic psychologists, Chief Judge Gil McBride said he will consider state laws and Supreme Court cases within 30 days before returning a decision.

