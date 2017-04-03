Judge sets trial date for alleged gan...

Judge sets trial date for alleged gang murder at Peachtree Mall

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Jonathan Evans, 42, of Columbus, said he saw the victim outside of Peachtree Mall in Columbus just moments after the shooting. Three alleged gang members accused of a vengeance killing last year at Columbus' Peachtree Mall will go to trial April 17 after a motions hearing Thursday in Muscogee Superior Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 1 hr Vic Hugo 4,676
Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08) 1 hr Vic Hugo 3,454
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 1 hr Vic Hugo 966
News Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ... 6 hr Vic Hugo 48
Word Association (May '15) 9 hr Vic Hugo 905
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 9 hr Vic Hugo 1,481
Poll Who is your favorite Columbus Topixer? (Jun '13) 14 hr Kelly 107
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,130 • Total comments across all topics: 280,109,552

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC