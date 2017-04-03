Judge sets trial date for alleged gang murder at Peachtree Mall
Jonathan Evans, 42, of Columbus, said he saw the victim outside of Peachtree Mall in Columbus just moments after the shooting. Three alleged gang members accused of a vengeance killing last year at Columbus' Peachtree Mall will go to trial April 17 after a motions hearing Thursday in Muscogee Superior Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|1 hr
|Vic Hugo
|4,676
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|1 hr
|Vic Hugo
|3,454
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|1 hr
|Vic Hugo
|966
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|6 hr
|Vic Hugo
|48
|Word Association (May '15)
|9 hr
|Vic Hugo
|905
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|9 hr
|Vic Hugo
|1,481
|Who is your favorite Columbus Topixer? (Jun '13)
|14 hr
|Kelly
|107
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC