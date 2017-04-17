Jervarceay Tapley,Raheam Gibson and R...

Jervarceay Tapley,Raheam Gibson and Rufus Burks

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

COLUMBUS, GA The murder trial has been scheduled for three suspects who are accused of brutally killing three members of an Upatoi family. The suspects, who were all teens at the time, include Jervarceay Tapley, 17, Raheam Gibson, 19, and Rufus Burks, 15, have been indicted with kidnapping, first-degree burglary, three counts of murder and two counts of theft by taking a motor vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 1 hr Will Dockery 4,994
Lets write a song.......together 4 hr Bob Perryman 15
No music scene in Columbus: Why? 4 hr Bob Perryman 28
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 4 hr Bob Perryman 1,122
Electric City Life Article 4 hr Stanley 1
Josh Green on Columbus Music 5 hr General Nice Guy 132
Snow Day 5 hr Bob Perryman 21
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,616 • Total comments across all topics: 280,373,241

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC