Jervarceay Tapley,Raheam Gibson and Rufus Burks

COLUMBUS, GA The murder trial has been scheduled for three suspects who are accused of brutally killing three members of an Upatoi family. The suspects, who were all teens at the time, include Jervarceay Tapley, 17, Raheam Gibson, 19, and Rufus Burks, 15, have been indicted with kidnapping, first-degree burglary, three counts of murder and two counts of theft by taking a motor vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.