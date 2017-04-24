Jervarceay Tapley, 17, Raheam Gibson,...

Jervarceay Tapley, 17, Raheam Gibson, 19, and Rufus Burks, 15,.

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WALB-TV Albany

COLUMBUS, GA The murder hearing has been rescheduled for three suspects who are accused of brutally killing three members of an Upatoi family in January 2016. According to the District Attorney's office, the hearing was originally scheduled for April 19, was moved to April 26, and has now been rescheduled to May 5. The suspects, who were all teens at the time, include Raheam Gibson, 19, Jervarceay Tapley, 17, and Rufus Burks, 15, have been indicted with kidnapping, first-degree burglary, three counts of murder and two counts of theft by taking a motor vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 59 min Victor Hugo Fan 5,192
News Belk, Bass Pro Shops, Costco possible good fits... 1 hr Victor Hugo Fan 2
Word Association (May '15) 6 hr Victor Hugo Fan 1,100
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 6 hr Victor Hugo Fan 1,260
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 6 hr Victor Hugo Fan 1,687
News City of Columbus tearing down nightclub, paving... 21 hr General Zod 21
Electric City Life Article Mon Victor Hugo Fan 121
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,771 • Total comments across all topics: 280,576,934

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC