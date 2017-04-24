Jervarceay Tapley, 17, Raheam Gibson, 19, and Rufus Burks, 15,.

COLUMBUS, GA The murder hearing has been rescheduled for three suspects who are accused of brutally killing three members of an Upatoi family in January 2016. According to the District Attorney's office, the hearing was originally scheduled for April 19, was moved to April 26, and has now been rescheduled to May 5. The suspects, who were all teens at the time, include Raheam Gibson, 19, Jervarceay Tapley, 17, and Rufus Burks, 15, have been indicted with kidnapping, first-degree burglary, three counts of murder and two counts of theft by taking a motor vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.