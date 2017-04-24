Ita s Lego time: Bricks & Minifigs to...

Ita s Lego time: Bricks & Minifigs to have grand opening giveaways

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Chris Patterson, franchise owner of the Bricks & Minifigs store at The Landings in Columbus, talks about customers will find there. It's grand opening is Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 2 min Sledge Hammer 1,290
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 21 min Will Dockery 5,237
Word Association (May '15) 24 min Will Dockery 1,108
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 26 min Will Dockery 1,702
News City of Columbus tearing down nightclub, paving... 1 hr Will Dockery 24
News Check out the new farmer's market in Columbus 5 hr FreshPhartz 2
Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08) 5 hr Hjk 3,506
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,937 • Total comments across all topics: 280,625,143

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC