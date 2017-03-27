Investor steps forward to get the bal...

Investor steps forward to get the ball rolling in blighted Midtown area.

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

The intersection of Linwood Boulevard and 13th Avenue is a five-point meeting of 13th, Linwood and 17th Street, and it appears to have once been a fairly bustling place. It has been anything but bustling for quite some time now, but last week an Alert Reader noticed some encouraging activity going on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Word Association (May '15) 3 hr Guest 892
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 4 hr Guest 1,453
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 21 hr General Zod 4,629
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 21 hr General Zod 914
News Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ... Sat Will Dockery 35
Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08) Mar 31 General Zod 3,450
Poll Who is your favorite Columbus Topixer? (Jun '13) Mar 29 Kelly 103
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,656 • Total comments across all topics: 280,024,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC