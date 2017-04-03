In emotional sentencing hearing, Sonya Eddings explains role in $2.3M scheme

In an exclusive interview with the Ledger-Enquirer, Sonya Eddings talks after being sentenced to three years in federal prison for her role in an over $2.3 million scheme to defraud Micheal Eddings' legal trust account. Sonya Eddings was sentenced to three years in federal prison Monday afternoon, more than five years after her family and world crumbled under the weight of a scheme to steal $2.3 million from the law firm trust account of her then-husband, Michael Eddings.

