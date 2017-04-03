How the Best Ranger competitors maneuver the Tri Towers Challenge
The Day Stakes at Todd Field puts the Best Ranger competitors' infantry skills to the test, including climbing and freis descent down a rope Robert Kemp, a community volunteer with the 2017 Thunder in the Valley Air Show in Columbus offers a few tips to those coming to the show on how to make it a more enjoyable experience. Fifty-three teams of two Ranger-qualified soldiers started the grueling three-day competition at Camp Rogers at 6 a.m. with a group run, a mass swim across Victory Pond, the Malvesti Confidence Course and Urban Assault Course - all before noon.
