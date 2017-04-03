How the Best Ranger competitors maneu...

How the Best Ranger competitors maneuver the Tri Towers Challenge

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

The Day Stakes at Todd Field puts the Best Ranger competitors' infantry skills to the test, including climbing and freis descent down a rope Robert Kemp, a community volunteer with the 2017 Thunder in the Valley Air Show in Columbus offers a few tips to those coming to the show on how to make it a more enjoyable experience. Fifty-three teams of two Ranger-qualified soldiers started the grueling three-day competition at Camp Rogers at 6 a.m. with a group run, a mass swim across Victory Pond, the Malvesti Confidence Course and Urban Assault Course - all before noon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Word Association (May '15) 41 min _Zoey_ 915
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 42 min _Zoey_ 1,492
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 10 hr Victor 4,692
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 10 hr Victor 978
Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08) Fri Victor 3,457
News Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ... Fri Victor 55
Poll Who is your favorite Columbus Topixer? (Jun '13) Apr 6 Kelly 107
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,535 • Total comments across all topics: 280,153,549

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC