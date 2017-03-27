Homicide victim found in driveway on ...

Homicide victim found in driveway on Ticknor Drive is identified

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Hours after a family heard gunshots on Ticknor Drive, a man was found dead in the driveway across the street from Penn Tower Apartments. Dudley Jones Jr., 44, was pronounced dead at 7:55 a.m. Saturday, said Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 9 hr General Zod 4,629
Word Association (May '15) 9 hr General Zod 891
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 9 hr General Zod 1,451
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 9 hr General Zod 914
News Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ... Sat Will Dockery 35
Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08) Mar 31 General Zod 3,450
Poll Who is your favorite Columbus Topixer? (Jun '13) Mar 29 Kelly 103
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,626 • Total comments across all topics: 280,012,544

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC