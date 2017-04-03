Herea s how Mondaya s storm affected Columbus area school systems
Monday's violent storm caused the following damage in the Muscogee County School District, according to communications director Valerie Fuller: Structural damage at Eddy Middle School , Baker Middle School and East Columbus Magnet Academy . Power out at three unspecified elementary schools and part of Aaron Cohn Middle School.
