Heather Alday chooses a chiropractic ...

Heather Alday chooses a chiropractic career path that has your back

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Dr. Heather Alday, who owns Alday Chiropractic at 5027 15th Ave. in Columbus, gives a quick tour of the office where she treats patients. It was as a teen growing up in Bainbridge, Ga., that Dr. Heather Alday turned to a chiropractor while dealing with some health issues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 21 min Sledge Hammer 1,347
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 28 min Sledge Hammer 5,291
News Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13) 59 min Kelly 109
Word Association (May '15) 1 hr Will Dockery 1,115
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 1 hr Will Dockery 1,715
Feardevil novel by Lillian Owl (Sep '11) 1 hr Will Dockery 101
News Belk, Bass Pro Shops, Costco possible good fits... 2 hr Will Dockery 12
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,626 • Total comments across all topics: 280,656,197

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC