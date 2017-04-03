Hail falls on area early, but worse weather looms for late morning, early afternoon

The first wave of storms to roll through the area Wednesday morning appear to have brought little more than rain and some substantial hail in some parts. But worse weather may be on the horizon, according to WRBL Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald about 7 a.m. A storm system moved in to the area about 5 a.m., dropping hail that looks to be close to ping-pong ball size in some parts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.