GSW dedicates public safety building to fallen Americus officers
AMERICUS, GA The Americus community and Georgia Southwestern State University students, faculty, and staff all gathered in honor of two fallen heroes Thursday afternoon. It was a solemn and emotional day on the campus of Georgia Southwestern State University as the Board of Regents and the campus renamed a building in honor of two fallen officers - Jodi Smith and Nick Smarr.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|2 min
|Sledge Hammer
|1,290
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|21 min
|Will Dockery
|5,237
|Word Association (May '15)
|24 min
|Will Dockery
|1,108
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|26 min
|Will Dockery
|1,702
|City of Columbus tearing down nightclub, paving...
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|24
|Check out the new farmer's market in Columbus
|5 hr
|FreshPhartz
|2
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|5 hr
|Hjk
|3,506
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC