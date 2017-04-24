GSW dedicates public safety building ...

GSW dedicates public safety building to fallen Americus officers

9 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

AMERICUS, GA The Americus community and Georgia Southwestern State University students, faculty, and staff all gathered in honor of two fallen heroes Thursday afternoon. It was a solemn and emotional day on the campus of Georgia Southwestern State University as the Board of Regents and the campus renamed a building in honor of two fallen officers - Jodi Smith and Nick Smarr.

