Grandparents of homicide victim say h...

Grandparents of homicide victim say he was trying to get himself straightened out

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

The grandfather of a 21-year-old Columbus man found shot to death Sunday morning was "trying to get himself straightened out." "I can't say he was an angel because I don't believe in telling unnecessary lies but he went to work and started back in school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Electric City Life Article 7 min Will Dockery 170
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 12 min Will Dockery 1,364
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 39 min Will Dockery 5,320
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 56 min Will Dockery 1,723
News Belk, Bass Pro Shops, Costco possible good fits... 1 hr Will Dockery 27
Word Association (May '15) 1 hr Will Dockery 1,122
News Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13) 19 hr Bulb failure 115
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,812 • Total comments across all topics: 280,694,081

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC