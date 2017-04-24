Government. Surplus. Auction. That sh...

Government. Surplus. Auction. That should get your attention in Columbus

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

And if you don't believe it, you should have been at the Columbus Water Works plant services facility off 54th Street because you would have a better understanding of the phenomenon. About 300 people showed up looking for a bargain on vehicles, heavy equipment, generators, trailers and even a yellow golf cart.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Word Association (May '15) 1 hr Will Dockery 1,118
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 1 hr Will Dockery 1,719
News State of the Ralston not happy tale 2 hr senior citizen 1
Electric City Life Article 2 hr ReckIess Abandon 147
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 9 hr Sledge Hammer 5,305
News City of Columbus tearing down nightclub, paving... 9 hr Sledge Hammer 30
News Belk, Bass Pro Shops, Costco possible good fits... 9 hr Sledge Hammer 19
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 10 hr Sledge Hammer 1,351
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,499 • Total comments across all topics: 280,671,348

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC