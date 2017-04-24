Government. Surplus. Auction. That should get your attention in Columbus
And if you don't believe it, you should have been at the Columbus Water Works plant services facility off 54th Street because you would have a better understanding of the phenomenon. About 300 people showed up looking for a bargain on vehicles, heavy equipment, generators, trailers and even a yellow golf cart.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Word Association (May '15)
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|1,118
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|1,719
|State of the Ralston not happy tale
|2 hr
|senior citizen
|1
|Electric City Life Article
|2 hr
|ReckIess Abandon
|147
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|9 hr
|Sledge Hammer
|5,305
|City of Columbus tearing down nightclub, paving...
|9 hr
|Sledge Hammer
|30
|Belk, Bass Pro Shops, Costco possible good fits...
|9 hr
|Sledge Hammer
|19
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|10 hr
|Sledge Hammer
|1,351
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC