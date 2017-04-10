Given 4 months to live, she started a ministry to the less fortunate

In response to a cancer diagnosis 15 years ago, Carna Proctor and her husband Garry decided to take to the streets and offer help to homeless men and women. The cancer has returned, but the couple continue give assistance to the friends they consider to be family Carna and Gary Proctor, a couple that has served the homeless for 15 years, reflect on the experience in their north Columbus home.

