'Gang expert' testifies in 2016 Peachtree Mall murder trial
COLUMBUS, GA It is now week two for the Peachtree Mall murder trial and prosecutors are expected to wrap up their case. Officers say Xzavien Jones, Tekoa Young, and Terrell McFarland are behind the deadly shooting of Anthony Meredith in March of last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|2 hr
|Victor Hugo Fan
|5,179
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|3 hr
|Victor Hugo Fan
|1,253
|Electric City Life Article
|3 hr
|Victor Hugo Fan
|121
|Word Association (May '15)
|3 hr
|Victor Hugo Fan
|1,097
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|3 hr
|Victor Hugo Fan
|1,684
|Jay Hinkle Benefit Concert now November 3rd (Sep '13)
|3 hr
|Victor Hugo Fan
|56
|Dante Harris expresses regret as college panel ...
|4 hr
|dahlonegaisfallin...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC