Feds: Columbus man had child porn picturing kids under 12
Authorities say a Columbus man uploaded 86 still photos and nine videos of child pornography to his Gmail account in 2015, most of them depicting children younger than 12. After Wilfred E. Wright, 34, pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography, Chief U.S. District Court Judge Clay Land sentenced him to 6A1 2 years in prison this week. Land ordered him to pay $12,500 in restitution to the victims, and to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
