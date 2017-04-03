Expect wind gusts after storm moves through Chattahoochee Valley

The last major front from a line of severe thunderstorms was expected to roll through Columbus and the Chattahoochee Valley by midnight Wednesday, a weather official said. Although much of Georgia including Columbus remained under a tornado watch until 8 p.m. and a flash flood watch until 2 a.m. Thursday, most of the severe weather from the thunderstorm was centered north of Columbus in Troup and Meriwether counties and south of Atlanta, said Bob Jeswald, chief meteorologist for WRBL TV-3.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.