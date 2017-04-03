Easter sunrise service to held in Linwood Cemetery
It will be a nondenominational Protestant service led by retired Methodist minister Reverend Dick Reese who currently serves as Minister of Pastoral Care at St. Luke Methodist Church. This event is open to the public.
