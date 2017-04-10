Easter eggs fall from the sky at Lake...

Easter eggs fall from the sky at Lakebottom Park

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Dust flies as plastic Easter eggs filled with treats fall from a helicopter above the Lakebottom Park track during an Easter celebration sponsored by The Bridge Church In response to a cancer diagnosis 15 years ago, Carna Proctor and her husband Garry decided to take to the streets and offer help to homeless men and women. The cancer has returned, but the couple continue give assistance to the friends they consider to be family Kayaker Stephen Wright is looking forward to defending his national championship this weekend in Columbus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 7 hr Victor Hugo 4,914
Word Association (May '15) 7 hr Victor Hugo 1,030
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 7 hr Victor Hugo 1,616
Josh Green on Columbus Music 8 hr Victor Hugo 129
What is a professional musician? (Jun '15) 8 hr Victor Hugo 151
Favorite things to do in Columbus 9 hr Victor Hugoman 57
Davidson Student Center at CSU (Jun '15) 13 hr Victor Hugoman 17
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,660 • Total comments across all topics: 280,329,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC