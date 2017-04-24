Did their coach deserve state award? Let's settle it with a debate.
Columbus High School debate team members Mary Chen, Gwyn Rush, Morgan Pace and Sam Georgecink engage in a mock debate to satirically argue whether their coach, Lyndsey Hinckley, deserves the honor she received from the Georgia Forensics Coaches Association as the 2017 Georgia Debate Coach of the Year. Smiths Station's Anthony Rogers, Sloan Hayes and Ariel Jones share their thoughts after signing their national letters of intent on April 26, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|4 min
|Will Dockery
|5,204
|Word Association (May '15)
|10 min
|Will Dockery
|1,103
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|12 min
|Will Dockery
|1,690
|Belk, Bass Pro Shops, Costco possible good fits...
|13 min
|Will Dockery
|6
|Electric City Life Article
|15 min
|Will Dockery
|124
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|21 min
|Will Dockery
|1,265
|City of Columbus tearing down nightclub, paving...
|Tue
|General Zod
|21
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC