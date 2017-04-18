Dante Harris expresses regret as coll...

Dante Harris expresses regret as college panel makes decision over bathroom photo

19 hrs ago

A University of North Georgia review panel has reduced the suspension of a Columbus student who took an inappropriate photo of one of his military instructors that was shared on social media last November. Dante Jamal Harris, a 2014 Columbus High School graduate, appealed the original decision to suspend him for four semesters and was given a Title IX hearing on Wednesday.

