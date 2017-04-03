DA: No criminal charges from MCSD set...

DA: No criminal charges from MCSD settling lawsuit without board approval

Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

The Muscogee County School District and its legal counsel didn't commit any crime when they settled a lawsuit for $550,000 without the board's approval , the District Attorney for the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit has decided. "I have reviewed the file and determined there are no criminal charges to pursue at this time," DA Julia Slater told the Ledger-Enquirer in an email responding to the L-E's request for an update.

