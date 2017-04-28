Credit counseling service wants to re...

Credit counseling service wants to reopen in city

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: LaGrange Daily News

As part of the long parade of groups in desperate need of funding that approached the Troup County Board of Commissioners for consideration on Tuesday before the county drafts next year's budget, the Consumer Credit Counseling Service of West Georgia/East Alabama could only lay out its case and hope for the best.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LaGrange Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 19 min Sledge Hammer 1,351
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 21 min Sledge Hammer 5,297
Electric City Life Article 1 hr Sledge Hammer 141
News Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13) 1 hr Sledge Hammer 114
Center stage on Broad tonight 1 hr Dell Gamble 1
News Old Dominion Bay Sandal Collection in Realtree ... 1 hr Cali 2
News OtterBox Releases New Defender Series Cases in ... 1 hr FearDevil 2
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,631 • Total comments across all topics: 280,659,223

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC