Credit counseling service wants to reopen in city
As part of the long parade of groups in desperate need of funding that approached the Troup County Board of Commissioners for consideration on Tuesday before the county drafts next year's budget, the Consumer Credit Counseling Service of West Georgia/East Alabama could only lay out its case and hope for the best.
