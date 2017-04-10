Court: Columbus man killed during dru...

Court: Columbus man killed during drug-deal robbery

Ronald Davis fatally was shot Nov. 15 in Columbus as two brothers tried to rob him during a drug deal arranged by a mutual friend, a prosecutor said Friday in Muscogee Superior Court. That homicide at 4336 17th Ave. led to the arrests of Saleem Jackson of LaGrange, Ga., and Dylan Haskell of Columbus, each of whom asked Judge Maureen Gottfried to set bonds in the murder case.

