Court: Columbus man killed during drug-deal robbery
Ronald Davis fatally was shot Nov. 15 in Columbus as two brothers tried to rob him during a drug deal arranged by a mutual friend, a prosecutor said Friday in Muscogee Superior Court. That homicide at 4336 17th Ave. led to the arrests of Saleem Jackson of LaGrange, Ga., and Dylan Haskell of Columbus, each of whom asked Judge Maureen Gottfried to set bonds in the murder case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m...
|8 min
|Will Dockery
|272
|Word Association (May '15)
|31 min
|Kelly
|1,003
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|32 min
|Kelly
|1,579
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|41 min
|Will Dockery
|3,493
|Favorite things to do in Columbus
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|53
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|2 hr
|Will Dockery
|4,861
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|2 hr
|Will Dockery
|1,068
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC