Court: Columbus dad a whuppeda kids for standing on sink, causing severe injuries
A Columbus man allegedly said he "whupped" his two sons for standing on the sink the morning authorities saw severe bruises and abrasions on all three of his kids, according to testimony early Thursday in Recorder's Court. Ladonus Nash, 29, pleaded not guilty to three counts of child cruelty stemming from an incident that injured two boys and a girl between the ages of 4 and 8. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $30,000.
