Councilor Woodson on cleanup:

Councilor Woodson on cleanup: a This is just people saying enough is enougha

Saturday

After a week filled with four shootings and the demolition of Club Majestic aimed at improving the Winterfield neighborhood, more than 30 young volunteers filled the streets Saturday to pick up litter before a big celebration at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School. "We walked through and the children talked to neighbors," said the Rev.

