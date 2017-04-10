Columbus woman says she was kidnapped, assaulted by ex-fiance
Arrested by police in LaGrange, Ga., on Saturday and charged with aggravated assault, false imprisonment, battery FVA and criminal trespass FVA was 32-year-old Jason Cofield of Columbus. On Saturday, officers of the LaGrange police department responded to 311 Vernon Street where a Troup County deputy had been flagged down by a woman who was reporting a kidnapping.
