Columbus Water Works teaches us what not to flush in a singalong
You might not think the average or perhaps even below-average Columbus resident needs a lesson in what goes down the toilet and what does not. You might not think people here need an instructional YouTube video on the topic, set to the tune of Meghan Trainor's catchy hit song "All About That Bass."
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|4 hr
|Kelly
|4,775
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|4 hr
|Kelly
|1,553
|Word Association (May '15)
|4 hr
|Kelly
|979
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|4 hr
|Victor Hugo
|3,491
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|4 hr
|Victor Hugo
|1,037
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|4 hr
|Victor Hugo
|67
|Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13)
|18 hr
|Fort Collins Prog...
|71
