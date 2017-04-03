Columbus police: Woman shot ex-boyfri...

Columbus police: Woman shot ex-boyfrienda s friend while chasing her in car

Monica Clark, 49, pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault, second-degree criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. She was ordered held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail.

