Columbus police: Victima s apartment door forced open before fatal shooting
Grover King and Dell King, the grandparents of homicide victim Jakorbin King, say he was trying to get his life on the right track. One or more people forced their way into a 21-year-old's man's apartment before killing him early this morning on 33rd Street, according to a news release from the Columbus Police Department.
