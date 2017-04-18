Columbus police release name of man found dead in church parking lot
Marion Davon Ralph, 39, was pronounced dead at 7:29 a.m. of a gunshot wound, said Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley. The victim's body will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy.
