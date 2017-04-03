Columbus police: Man was killed durin...

Columbus police: Man was killed during gunfight between his brother, suspect

5 hrs ago

An alleged gunfight between the two murder suspects charged in the 32nd Avenue shooting led to the death of a 22-year-old man, according to testimony Tuesday in Columbus Recorder's Court. William Washington, 21, pleaded not guilty to felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

