Columbus police looking for missing 23-year-old woman

Porter is described as a 23-year-old female, 5'11", weighs 150 pounds with brown eyes and black braids. Columbus police say Geann Porter was last seen at New Horizons located at 1220 2nd Avenue at 8:30 p.m. on April 21. Geann Porter was wearing a pair of blue and white Nike sneakers and a lime green shirt with white pants.

