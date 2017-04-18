Columbus police looking for missing 23-year-old woman
Porter is described as a 23-year-old female, 5'11", weighs 150 pounds with brown eyes and black braids. Columbus police say Geann Porter was last seen at New Horizons located at 1220 2nd Avenue at 8:30 p.m. on April 21. Geann Porter was wearing a pair of blue and white Nike sneakers and a lime green shirt with white pants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jay Hinkle Benefit Concert now November 3rd (Sep '13)
|2 hr
|Kelly
|22
|Toxic Topix Update
|2 hr
|Country Boy
|5
|a Not your typical familya : Columbus moma s fa...
|2 hr
|Kelly
|2
|No music scene in Columbus: Why?
|3 hr
|Kelly
|37
|Feardevil novel by Lillian Owl (Sep '11)
|3 hr
|Kelly
|69
|Banned check ins (Sep '13)
|4 hr
|Kelly
|30
|Word Association (May '15)
|5 hr
|Kelly
|1,080
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|5 hr
|Kelly
|5,110
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|5 hr
|Kelly
|1,205
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC