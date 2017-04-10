Columbus police investigating late night homicide
Lieutenant Askew with C.P.D. and Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirm to News Leader Nine that, 32 year old, James Boykin was shot in his apartment on Adair Avenue around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday.
