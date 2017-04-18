Columbus police: Homeless man admitted to burglary attempt at Verizon
A homeless man was caught trying to burglarize the Verizon Wireless store on Macon Road, according to testimony Wednesday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court. Johnny Johnson, 58, pleaded not guilty to attempted burglary and possession of drug-related objects.
