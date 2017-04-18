Columbus police: Homeless man admitte...

Columbus police: Homeless man admitted to burglary attempt at Verizon

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

A homeless man was caught trying to burglarize the Verizon Wireless store on Macon Road, according to testimony Wednesday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court. Johnny Johnson, 58, pleaded not guilty to attempted burglary and possession of drug-related objects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Yorker magazine writer speaks at Carson McC... 7 min Victor Hugo fan 13
News Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... 8 min Victor Hugo fan 21
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 9 min Victor Hugo fan 5,054
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 15 min Victor Hugo fan 1,646
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 16 min Victor Hugo fan 1,160
Electric City Life Article 20 min Victor Hugo fan 37
Word Association (May '15) 22 min Victor Hugo fan 1,058
Feardevil novel by Lillian Owl (Sep '11) 24 min Vic Hugo 36
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,249 • Total comments across all topics: 280,434,410

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC