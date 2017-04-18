Columbus police: Drug suspect headbutted officer twice during traffic stop
A man headbutted a Columbus police officer Tuesday evening during a traffic stop in which he and his wife were arrested on drug charges, according to testimony Wednesday morning in Recorder's Court. Exodus and Christine Robinson were identified as the individuals arrested during the 6:30 p.m. incident at the intersection of 10th Avenue and 13th Street, where authorities found more than $1,710 worth of cocaine.
