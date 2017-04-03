Columbus NAACP opposes controversial alternative education plan
The Columbus branch of the NAACP announced Tuesday its opposition to the Muscogee County School District administration's controversial plan to hire a private, for-profit company for $6.4 million annually to run alternative education programs. The announcement came several hours before the first of two public hearings this week to hear questions and opinions from residents concerning Camelot Education , which is based in Austin, Texas, and runs 43 alternative schools in six states.
